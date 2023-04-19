Cirque Us To Perform “One Man’s Trash: A Repurposed Circus”

ST. JOHNSBURY — Coinciding with April break, Cirque Us, said to be one of the most notable contemporary circus companies in the country, will perform at Catamount ArtPort, Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m.
This circus is unlike any other. Titled “One Man’s Trash: A Repurposed Circus,” it is an innovative restoration project of sorts, repurposing discarding materials into big-top treasure. “Grab your garbage bags, pick up the recycling, and get ready to laugh and cheer as this repurposed circus turns trash into treasure!” says Catamount Arts’ Erin Narey.
Originally produced in 2016, “One Man’s Trash” is back for its third national tour following the success of its 2022 revival. With the limitless spirit and can-do attitude of the circus, this cast reanimates all that’s left in trash cans and littered in the garage to create a testament to the power of community and teamwork. “Be it the pass of a juggling club or the leap of an acrobat, ‘One Man’s Trash’ is ready to prove what we’re capable of when working together,” Narey says.
Since its founding, Cirque Us has grown into a notable contemporary circus company. The eight original company members literally stitched a show together with recycled materials and old car tires, culminating in the first tour of “One Man’s Trash” in 2016. Since then, Cirque Us has expanded to produce and tour original, full-length works year after year, alongside educational experiences such as camps, and workshops for people of all ages.
The DailyUV.com calls Cirque Us, “the perfect blend of sophistication and fun,” and “non-stop action that keeps you guessing as to what is to come next. With great pride and pleasure, they’re throwing open the dumpster doors once more, and can’t wait for you to jump in.”
“One Man’s Trash: A Repurposed Circus” takes place at 7 p.m. April 22, but Cirque Us entertainers will also be hosting a family circus workshop earlier that same day. From 3-5 p.m., circus fans ages eight and up can learn tumbling, juggling, acrobatics, and clowning from professional Cirque Us artists.
For tickets to “One Man’s Trash: A Repurposed Circus,” and/or to learn more about the Family Circus Workshop, visit catamountarts.org.
