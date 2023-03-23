ST. JOHNSBURY — “Ghosts: Civil War Portraits,” by William Betcher, is on exhibit at Catamount Arts’ Rankin Gallery on Eastern Avenue. It runs through June 4. An artists’ reception to celebrate this and the Fried Family Gallery exhibition is scheduled for April 15.
Inspired by a lifelong fascination with antique portraits of boys in uniform, “Ghosts: Civil War Portraits” reanimates daguerreotypes, ambrotypes, and tintypes of soldiers and women using modern technology. After scanning 19th-century plates and printing them on transparent media, artist William Betcher applies light to project a three-dimensional shadow or ghost on the wall behind each piece. From these historic relics, treasured mementos from a time when photography was precious, rare, and, in many cases, the solitary preservation of a person’s likeness, Betcher prompts a reexamination of what was captured by the old technology and what is released by the new.
“Many of these images were made at soldiers’ campsites,” Betcher writes of the project, “when they did not know if they would live to return home.” Betcher points out that women also appear in the portraits, having “also experienced war, devastated by loss…and related malnutrition and epidemics.”
William Betcher is a photographer, writer, and psychiatrist educated at Johns Hopkins, Boston University, Harvard Medical School, and Vermont College of Fine Arts. Photography editor for Solstice Literary Magazine, his work has been exhibited at numerous venues.
To learn more Betcher’s Rankin Gallery show, visit catamountarts.org. Both Catamount Arts galleries are open Tuesday through Sunday from noon-9 p.m.
