Classical Music Podcasts Produced in Littleton Reach Audiences Around the World
Buy Now

Marjan Kiepura and Jane Knox-Kiepura of Patria Productions produce the podcast series Marjan’s Musical Soirées from a private home studio in Littleton, NH (Courtesy Photo)

LITTLETON, N.H. — A widely acclaimed podcast series, Marjan’s Musical Soirées, has successfully launched from a private home studio in Littleton, New Hampshire, attracting an enthusiastic international audience with its carefully crafted presentations.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.