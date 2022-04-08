Classical Series To Present The Tempest Trio April 17

The Tempest Trio — pianist Alon Goldstein, violinist Ilya Kaler and cellist Amit Peled — perform on Sunday, April 17 at South Church Hall, St. Johnsbury, presented by the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series. For ticket and program information visit www.nekclassicalseries.org.
The Tempest Trio — piano, violin and cello — will perform on Sunday, April 17 at 3 p.m. at South Church Hall in St. Johnsbury, presented by the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series.
The Trio captivated the audience in their performance a few years ago, prompting many requests for a return appearance. Their concert will include works of Schumann, Stutschewski and Brahms.
Combining technical mastery, expressive depth and performance experience, pianist Alon Goldstein, violinist Ilya Kaler, and cellist Amit Peled have joined forces to form one of the most exciting trios on the international scene. Each virtuoso member of the ensemble has a successful solo career and together they bring vitality to the concert stage with their dynamic musical interplay and collaborative spirit. The Trio has been compared by critics to the legendary “Million Dollar Trio” of Arthur Rubinstein, Gregor Piatigorsky and Jasch0a Heifetz.
Tickets are available at the door or online. The facility has accessibility with an elevator at the rear of the building. Visit www.nekclassicalseries.org for ticket and program information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.