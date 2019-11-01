Abbie Greenleaf Library in Franconia, N.H., will present a special story time with CLiF children’s book author/illustrator Gina Perry on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m.
The library received a 2019-2020 Rural Library Grant from CLiF, the Children’s Literacy Foundation. As part of the grant, Perry, children’s book author/illustrator, will visit the library. Also, the library will unveil a new collection of children’s books.
The event on Nov. 6 is designed for pre-school and home-schooled children but all children are welcome to attend.
