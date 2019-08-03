LANCASTER, N.H.- Summertime activities are well underway, but incorporating reading into the summer schedule should be a priority for parents and other caregivers.
The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) works to combat the so-called “summer slide” by reaching out to young readers who are at greatest risk, particularly low-income children.
CLiF’s Summer Readers program, which provides inspiring storytelling and brand-new books for children to take home, was created to help keep reading a part of children’s lives over the summer months.
On Thursday Aug. 8 at 1 p.m., CLiF’s Summer Readers program comes to the Weeks Memorial Library. On that day children will have the opportunity to attend a special literacy and storytelling presentation by Jim Arnosky. At the end of the presentation, each child will be able to select two new books to keep from a wide-ranging collection of several hundred books provided by CLiF.
