LITTLETON, N.H. — The Littleton Food Co-op Art Gallery is hosting local artist Lynda Bryan from Newbury, Vt. during September and October.
The exhibit will feature a collection of cyanotypes by Bryan, a photographer and printmaker. Traditionally, cyanotypes prints are made by placing objects on the surface of the coated paper, and using the sun to expose the print. Where the sunlight hits the paper, those areas will be ‘exposed’ and activated, and will turn blue in a water bath. In areas where objects block the sunlight, the coating will wash away, relieving the paper or fabric beneath and creating a silhouette image of the subject.
Bryan’s work is primarily influenced by Vermont’s landscape, culture, and diverse seasons. She uses many tools for her art practice, from vintage film cameras and alternative processes, to digital montage and cell phone photography.
Bryan currently teaches digital, darkroom, and alternative photographic processes through local art centers, public events, private tutorials, and workshops.
The LFC Art Gallery features only local artwork, “and we take only minimal commission so that the featured artists retain 95% of the profit,” said the Co-op’s Becky Colpitts. “Art makes a lovely gift, and buying local art also helps our creative community grow and flourish.”
Member-owned Littleton Food Co-op is located at the intersection of Cottage Street and Route 302 (exit 41 off I-93).
