Co-op Gallery Featuring Works By Sugar Hill Artist

The Littleton Food Co-op is featuring the artwork of Debbie Aldrich in its Co-op Art Gallery in the Cafe through December.
Aldrich’s formal art training began at Colby Sawyer College, New London, N.H. She continued at various art schools, including The Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Mass. and Glassel School of Art, Houston, Texas. Recently she has studied with internationally known watercolorist, Carol Carter.
Aldrich is a multi award winning artist. She now resides in Sugar Hill overlooking a spectacular view of the White Mountains with her sculptor boyfriend and two cats.
The Co-op is located at the intersection of Cottage Street and Route 302 (Exit 41 off I-93) in Littleton.
