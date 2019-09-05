The Cohase Chamber of Commerce is looking for teams from Vermont, New Hampshire and beyond to participate in the 10th Annual 48 Hour Film Slam, which begins Friday evening, Sept. 20 and will conclude the evening of Sunday, Sept. 22 with a public screening of the completed films at the Bradford, Academy Building in Bradford.
A panel of judges from the film industry and regional community will award cash prizes ($500, $250 and $100) to the top three teams, as well as a Peoples’ Choice award of $100. Participating teams will be required to create a film in 48 hours utilizing an assigned genre, a specific line of dialogue, a specific area landmark, a specific prop and product placement from one of the event sponsors.
There is no registration fee and teams of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate. However, space is limited. Register you team online at https://cohase.org/film-slam/. For more information about the event, contact the Chamber at cohasechamber@gmail.com or by phone at 802-518-0030.
