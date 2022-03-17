LANCASTER, NH — After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus from live theater, the Colonel Town Players of Lancaster, Inc., are returning to the stage with their first-ever all youth production. Disney’s Frozen JR. will come to life on March 18, 19 and 20 at the Town Hall.
“Putting a show together in the midst of a pandemic hasn’t been a walk in the park,” said Co-director Stephanie Cameron, “we dealt with several cases of COVID, which slowed us down, but fortunately didn’t stop us. The kids, all of us really, are so excited to be doing what we love.”
The cast and crew is made up of over 20 children from across the North Country, ranging in age from seven to 16, and features both new and veteran actors.
“Seeing the kids up there on stage, just shining, that’s why we do what we do,” Angie Lavoie, who co-directs the production, said. “They are all so talented, the show is really one not to be missed.”
The musical is based on the 2018 Broadway musical and the 2013 animated film. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. “With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!” Cameron said.
Disney’s Frozen JR. opens Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m. at Lancaster Town Hall, followed by 4 and 7 p.m. shows on Saturday, and Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online, as well as in person ahead of the shows.
