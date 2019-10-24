LANCASTER, N.H. — Colonel Town Players will present Roald Dahl’s Matilda - The Musical at the Lancaster Town Hall on Friday, Nov. 1, Saturday, Nov. 2, Sunday, Nov. 3, Friday, Nov. 8, Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10. The Friday and Saturday shows start at 7 p.m. Both Sunday performances are matinees, beginning at 2 p.m.
The show is co-directed by Stephanie Cameron and Christine Caouette with music direction by Marie Snyder and band direction by Jessie Lanham.
Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and telekinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly lovable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other’s lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda’s extraordinary personality. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace.
The show will feature over 30 local children..
