Best-selling author Paul Sheldon (Dennis MacKay) and nurse Annie Wilkes (Wendy Muello) disagree about Paul's latest manuscript. Come see why in this classic tight thriller about Life's twists and Art's muses and the dangers of sick-o-fan-cy. Is it a Mystery? Horror? Both? Don't tell if you know! MISERY by William Goldman based on Stephen King's novel is at the Lancaster Town Hall October 14, 15, 16, 21, and 22. Fri. & Sat. shows are at 7 PM, Sun. the 16th matinee is at 2 PM. Tickets are at the door or at https://colonel-town-players-of-lancaster-inc.square.site/
HOW MANY “MISERY” novels will there be? Eight? Nine? Ten?
Writer Paul Sheldon recovers from crashing his car in a monster snowstorm. But he’s not in a hospital. Nurse Annie Wilkes saves him and brings him home, bandages and repairs him so that he – and Annie – can save his best-selling novel series’ heroine Misery.
Does he recover enough to write again? Will his savior Annie approve of his work? Does the Sheriff ever know Paul’s fate? How does Paul’s planned supper go? And can Paul save himself from his “number one fan” Annie?
Twisted twists abound in this taut mystery of fate, inspiration, and admiration: all, perhaps, gone awry.
See MISERY for yourself on stage and find out all. Based on Stephen King’s novel MISERY, William Goldman’s play comes alive directed by John Ayers, with Wendy Muello as Annie, Dennis MacKay as Paul, and Jon Quay as Sheriff Buster.
Casts and crew have put together something special. Don’t miss it.
Colonel Town Players present MISERY for Two Weekends ONLY at the Lancaster Town Hall. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, October 14, 15, 16; and Friday and Saturday, October 21 and 22. The ONE Matinee Sun. the 16th is at 2 PM. All other shows are at 7 PM. Tickets are at the door or reserve Yours online at — https://colonel-town-players-of-lancaster-inc.square.site
