Colonial Has Rock n Roll Double Bill July 3

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — The Oshima Brothers and Coyote Island are hooking up for an 8 p.m. show July 3 at the Colonial Theatre.
A Maine-based indie duo, the Oshima Brothers have been creating music together since childhood. The brothers blend songs from the heart with blood harmonies to produce a “roots-based pop sound that is infectious.” (NPR). On stage, Sean and Jamie offer lush vocals, live looping, foot percussion, electric and acoustic guitars, vintage keyboard and bass, “often all at once,” said the Colonial’s Christine Kelly. “They want every show to feel like a deep breath, a dance party and a sonic embrace.” Maine Public Radio’s Sara Willis describes their songs as “beautiful, those brother harmonies can’t be beat. They are uplifting and, let’s face it, we need uplifting these days.”
Coyote Island is a four-piece band and the musical vision of Mike O’Hehir, a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter from Maine. After writing folk songs for many years, O’Hehir began exploring different genres including pop, R&B, South American & African percussion, 60’s surf rock, and reggae. “The result is a style of music that’s truly unique. It’s uplifting, playful, and radio friendly, yet carries a deep message to the listener,” Kelly said. “It’s about embracing the human journey, coming together, finding peace, and having fun.”
Tickets for this special double bill are available in advance at BethlehemColonial.org and at Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury. The doors open at 7 p.m. with refreshments including beer and wine on the patio.
