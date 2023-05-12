Colonial Hosting Fly Fishing Film Festival May 18

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — The International Fly-Fishing Film Festival is coming to The Colonial Theatre on Thursday, May 18 as part of The Colonial’s Reel Outdoors series.
The International Fly-Fishing Film Festival (IF4) is a curated collection of the world’s best fly-fishing films.
IF4 2023 features new films from RA Beattie & Jako Lucas, the Braker Bros, Capture Adventure Media, Black Fly Eyes. Another film from Hilton Graham, of Love Affair Creative, honors the life and contributions of John Turner, former director of the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
“We are excited to partner with Trout Unlimited for this event,” says Colonial director of programming Susanna Brent. “We have been working on this with them for months; now we get to share this great event with the community!”
Among the films in the festival are Crouching Tiger, Hidden Damsel, with oversized tiger trout, a prolific damsel fly hatch, and an obscure mountain lake; Of the Sea, as brothers explore the elusive Banco Chinchorro off the coast of Xcalak; Jacks, giant trevally attacking from deep ocean water; Father Nature, a guided trip on the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park; A Slam that Saves, four species of bass found only in the Appalachians; and Dollar Dog, Atlantic salmon in Cape Breton’s Margaree River.
Others include The Focus, a story of three anglers who revisit a remote mountain stream; Chesapeake – A Love Letterto a Watershed, the landscapes and environments of a special place; and Gold Fever, undiscovered water in the middle of the Amazon jungle.
Doors open at 7 p.m. for guests to mingle with personnel from Trout Unlimited, The Society of NH Forests, and NH Fish and Game. To learn more about IF4, visit BethlehemColonial.org.
