Colonial Theatre Brings Back ‘Science On Screen’ Series

BETHLEHEM, NH — The Colonial Theatre is bringing back its Science on Screen series with three events, May 28, June 2 and June 23, developed in partnership with White Mountain Science, Inc. (WMSI).
For the second year in a row, The Colonial has been awarded a Science on Screen grant from The Coolidge Corner Theatre Foundation and the Alfred P. Sloan. “These grants support science education at nonprofit art house theaters by fostering creative pairings of current, classic, cult and documentary films with lively presentations by notable figures from the world of science, technology, and medicine,” said the Colonial’s Christine Kelly. “Each film is used as a jumping-off point for a speaker to introduce current research or technological advances in a manner that engages popular culture audiences.”
On May 28 at 7:30 p.m., Ecologist Simone Whitecloud, Ph.D. of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, will discuss the use of plant guides to cross the Western science/Indigenous divide. Dr. Whitecloud will share her own experiences of plant medicines as a Native woman and a Western-trained scientist, and the tensions that arise when these two worlds collide. Her discussion is followed by a screening of the film “Embrace of the Serpent,” which follows the story of Karamakate, the last shaman of his tribe, and two Western scientists in their quests for sacred, healing plants.
A native of New Orleans, Dr. Whitecloud began traveling to California every summer in her teens to learn Native spirituality from her uncle, a Cheyenne medicine man. Her appreciation of plants as healers started with lupines on one such trip and led to a doctoral program at Dartmouth College, where she studied the interactions of plants both with each other and with humans. This work took her to the alpine tundra of New England to study facilitation between plant species, and the Arctic tundra of Greenland to document Inuit knowledge of plant usage.
Her current work centers on indigenous food security in the Arctic and the chemical language of plants. The film that her discussion will precede, Embrace of the Serpent, was a winner at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, the 2016 Academy Award Nominee for Best Foreign Language Film, and a 2016 Sundance Official Selection.
Science on Screen events at the Colonial continues June 2 with Douglas Arion, Ph.D., executive director of Mountains of Stars and Professor Emeritus of Physics and Astronomy at Carthage College in a discussion of our place in the universe, followed by a screening of the film “Contact.”
The final Science on Screen event will feature Dr. Elena Long of the University of New Hampshire Department of Physics and Astronomy, in a discussion of quantum physics followed by a screening of the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” on June 23.
