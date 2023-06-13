Colonial Theatre Debuting Audience Workshops

A solar panel array for The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem was one of several North Country projects that have been approved for funding by the U.S. Senate. Others include a new water main in Whitefield, new skate park in Bethlehem, and the Riverfront Commons in Littleton. The funding legislation now moves to the U.S. House of Representatives and then to the desk of the president to be signed, before midnight on Friday. (File photo)
BETHLEHEM, N.H. — Enrollment has opened for workshops at the Colonial Theatre that aims to bring the audience into the story.
Partnering with Our Story NH, the Colonial seeks to create, share and collect stories via multiple media and from multiple sectors of life, experience, feelings, hopes, and thoughts of life during, before, and in anticipation of a post-pandemic reality.
Participants in the June 24-25 workshops will be led through a two-day process involving narrative writing, group discussion, voice-over, and video creation, which will result in a short-form first-person digital story. The workshop will culminate in a public screening event and panel discussion with the storytellers on Thursday, June 29 at the theatre.
No experience is required to participate, and storytellers will receive a gift card as appreciation for their participation. Accommodations and interpreter services will be provided as needed, as well as lunch during both workshop days. It’s limited to 10 people, and registration is at bethlehemcolonial.org.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Our Story this year. The Colonial gets to bring so many great stories to the community from the wider world, it feels like we are coming full circle with this opportunity to share the stories of the North Country,” says Susanna Brent, Colonial’s director of programming.
Cinema Camp: July at The Colonial brings the return of the White Mountain Cinema Camp. High School students ages 14–18 will work with industry professionals to learn and experience the cinematic process from script to screen. Students will learn how to build a story, use tools in pre-production, and work with professional equipment using standard editing practices to create a polished product. During their time at the camp, the students will create a group short film and learn new skills to create their own films beyond the classroom.
The final film will be presented in a screening where students will share their experiences in an onstage Q&A on Sunday, July 23. This third year of the program has seen swift enrollment with space remaining for only five more students. Visit bethlehemcolonial.org.
