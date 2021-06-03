Colonial Theatre Debuts Science on Screen With ‘A River Runs Through It’

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — The Colonial Theatre is offering the first in a series of Science on Screen events, The Science Behind A River Runs Through It on June 10 at 8 p.m. at The White Mountain School’s Ruhl Family Amphitheatre.
Science on Screen promotes science education at nonprofit art house theaters by fostering creative pairings of current, classic, cult, and documentary films with lively presentations by notable figures from the world of science, technology, and medicine. “In partnership with White Mountain Science, Inc. (WMSI), The Colonial has developed an exciting slate of outdoor Science on Screen events in June and July!” said theatre official Christine Kelly.
The movie A River Runs Through It is about life, but the river becomes the thread that ties most of it together. It is in some ways analogous to another movie, “Field of Dreams”, which is about life and believing, with baseball tying it all together. One does not need to understand baseball to appreciate that movie, but knowing the sport can improve the experience.
In A River Runs Through It the father and brothers flyfish in a beloved Montana stream not unlike many in New Hampshire, matching flies to hatches of insects, “reading” the water, and casting to where they expect fish to be. It isn’t random, and many of the scenes have solid scientific roots. “We will talk about the web of life in a river, from algae to bugs to fish, and the factors that affect them,” Kelly stated. “Management of river quality in New Hampshire is no different than in Montana or any other place, and success hinges on understanding the influence of watershed features like land use and climate, which have been changing in observable ways over the last half century.”
The evening’s presenter, Dr. Ken Wagner, has over 40 years of experience working on a variety of water resources assessment and management projects, including lake, reservoir, river and watershed assessment, rehabilitation, and management. He is a former president of the North American Lake Management Society and former editor in chief of Lake and Reservoir Management, a peer-reviewed journal.
