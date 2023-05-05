Colonial Theatre Hires House/Office Manager

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — The position of Colonial Theatre house and office manager was recently accepted by North Country native Christian Glines.
He takes over for longtime house manager Jane Storella, and brings 15 years of management and customer-service experience. Glines previously owned and managed Maple Leaf Music, where he fostered a supportive environment for musicians and built strong relationships.
“We’re so excited to welcome Christian to our team,” said Colonial executive director Christine Etter. “His skill set of building maintenance, arts industry knowledge, tech abilities, organizational skills, and passion for music make him an excellent fit for the position.”
As the Colonial’s house and office manager, “Christian brings a friendly and collaborative approach to his work overseeing day-to-day operations, artist relations, and event management,” Etter stated. “Being a multi-instrumentalist musician, having an opportunity to share music with others via a community arts venue is a mission that is close to his heart. He is excited to join The Colonial’s team and contribute to the vibrant arts and entertainment community in Bethlehem.”
For this, its 108th season, the Colonial will present films and concerts with events running seven days a week through the end of October. The mission of the Colonial is to inspire and invite participation in the cultural conversation by preserving and improving this historic theatre, providing high-quality film and performing arts programming and quality family entertainment, and offering a vision of small-town revitalization based on the arts.
