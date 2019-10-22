Colonial Theatre Hosting 14th Annual Boofest

On Friday, Oct. 25, The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem, N.H., will host the 14th Annual Boofest.
The evening of Halloween fun for the whole family begins at 6 p.m. with the “Blood Curdling Scream Contest” followed by the parade (and photo op) of Princesses and Ghouls. At 7 p.m., back by popular demand, Vermont Vaudeville founding member, Brent McCoy presents “The Real McCoy.” Since 2006, this native Vermonter has been touring the world with his wildly entertaining stunt comedy show.
“He might look like he just came from the construction site, complete with hard hat, work boots, and short Jorts, but his charm, skill, and hilarity will surprise you,” noted information from the threatre. “In the Real McCoy Show, he combines breathtaking circus stunts with lightning fast wit for a rollicking comic experience. This ain’t no imitation… it’s the Real McCoy!”
Admission is free for little monsters 12 and under, so is the popcorn and goodie bags. Costumes are encouraged.
