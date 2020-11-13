Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem Gets $10G Matching Grant

The Colonial Theatre recently received an anonymous pledge to match GivingTuesday gifts dollar for dollar up to $10,000.
“In challenging times like these, we rely on the continued support of our community,” Colonial Executive Director Stephen Dignazio explained. “Doubled gifts will help The Colonial continue to enrich lives, inspire minds, celebrate diverse perspectives, and weather this storm.”
For nearly two decades, a revitalized Colonial provided the North Country with music, films, community, and family events. According to Americans for The Arts, in a typical year, the theatre returns over $500,000 to the community and supports over a dozen full-time jobs. In recognition of this fact, one generous donor sees the theatre’s continued health as essential to a prosperous and growing community.
GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people they care about, or giving to causes they care about, every act of generosity counts. GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes worldwide and gets 21 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them.
“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”
