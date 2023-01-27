Colonial Theatre Manager Storella Departs

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — If you’ve visited The Colonial Theatre in the last decade, you’ve likely met theatre manager Jane Storella.
This season Storella will pass the manager’s torch as she firms up her plans to travel the country.
Starting as a volunteer, she was soon promoted to house manager. “Since then, Jane has watched over The Colonial’s 107 year old building, ensured that the theatre is ready for audiences each day of our operating season, popped popcorn, projected films, conjured up trivia before Anniversary Classic screenings, greeted guests on The Colonial’s front steps… the list could go on and on,” stated Colonial executive director Chrisotine Etter. “Jane’s incomparable pre-show introductions make audience members feel at home in The Colonial; she charms with comedy, makes welcome with warmth, and generates excitement for the show to begin.”
While Storella is leaving her full-time house manager position, she’ll still be onstage before live events this coming season.
“It has been an honor to work with Jane,” Etter added. “She is a wonderful colleague, an incredible host, and a true community connector. She has always had a keen ability to make our performers and guests feel not only welcome, but cared for…and we’re so excited for her next chapter to unfold.”
