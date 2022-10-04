BETHLEHEM, N.H. — The Colonial Theatre celebrates the 50th anniversary of Cabaret with Liza Minnelli on Friday, Oct. 14.
Cabaret was a smash from its 1972 day of release. Perhaps its most lasting legacy is the sea change that it launched in the world of musical theatre. Cabaret is dark, gritty, sexy, and defiant, a far cry from the sweet and sunny musicals that came before.
Set in 1931, American cabaret singer Sally Bowles meets British academic, Brian Roberts. Despite Brian’s confusion over his sexuality, the pair become lovers, but the arrival of the wealthy and decadent playboy Maximilian von Heune complicates matters for them both. A steamy love triangle plays out against the rise of the Nazi party and the collapse of the Weimar Republic. “This provocative musical is a powerhouse of incredible performances, inspired direction, and innovative cinematography rendering a film that is as poignant and relevant as ever,” says the Catamount’s Erin Narey.
The Colonial will start the night with door prizes, trivia, and a specialty cocktail. This event marks the sixth and final anniversary classic to be screened this season. To mark the occasion, the Colonial Theatre is thanking its membership with a special Member Appreciation Night. Tickets and information are available online at BethlehemColonial.org.
