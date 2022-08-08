Colonial Theatre Premiering Student-made Film Aug. 14

BETHLEHEM, NH — The Colonial Theatre’s White Mountain Cinema Camp will premiere a short film, followed by a panel discussion with the student filmmakers Sunday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
This marks the second year of the Colonial’s filmmaking intensive. This year’s program spans two weeks with students following the filmmaking process from script to screen. “The creation of an entire short film may seem daunting and it is a tall order,” stated Susanna Brent of the Colonial. “Students scout locations, direct scenes, make music selections, handle professional equipment, design the posters, and edit the film together.”
Rather than shrink from the crushing task at hand, the students seem to relish it. “I really enjoy the experience of making an entire short film with a bunch of new people” said participant Emmett Stagg. As the film progresses, each student finds a niche in the filmmaking process and is encouraged to explore that path, so while Qwincee Pitman says that she prefers acting, Levi Ghanooni favors camera work.
Each smaller piece is put together to make a whole and while, naturally, only so much can be covered in two weeks, Eric Born commented that he was really happy with the depth of instruction. Cadence Richey agreed saying that she enjoyed learning how to properly shoot and edit the film. Blake Mosemen recommended that interested teens should try it for themselves and Una Colby shared that her experience at the camp “makes me want to make more movies.”
Instructor Alex Shea recognizes the forward momentum of the program. “Building on the premise of the camp, we hope that these students will take what they learn here and continue making films” he said.
Instructor Phillip Renton agreed. “This is the grassroots beginning of a cinema industry in the North Country. The Colonial Theatre has always been a special place to see movies and now it is a special place to make movies.”
The culmination is the Aug. 14 screening. Following the film, students and instructors will speak about the process and take questions. Tickets are available online at BethlehemColonial.org.
