Colonial Theatre Premiering Student-made Film Aug. 14
Buy Now

Colonial Theatre film students create their film in preparation for Aug. 14's premiere at the Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem, N.H. (Courtesy photo)

BETHLEHEM, NH — The Colonial Theatre’s White Mountain Cinema Camp will premiere a short film, followed by a panel discussion with the student filmmakers Sunday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.