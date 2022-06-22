Colonial Theatre Sets Special June 23 Film Screening

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — The Colonial Theatre hosts Elena Long, Ph.D. of the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Department of Physics and Astronomy for a special screening of the new release “Everything Everywhere All at Once” on Thursday, June 23 at 7:30. This special event marks The Colonial’s final Science on Screen event of the season.
Assistant professor Dr. Elena Long joined the UNH physics department in 2013 and then joined the faculty as an assistant professor in 2017. Dr. Long is researching the ways that a tensor-polarized target can be utilized to understand nuclear effects, with a focus on understanding how the quarks inside of protons and neutrons come together to form atomic nuclei.
Alongside her physics research, Dr. Long has also been working on increasing resources and diversity within physics. In 2009, she founded the organization lgbt+physicists, which has grown to include networking opportunities, an OutList, and worked with the American Physical Society (APS) to publish the LGBT Climate in Physics Report. She also serves as the Deputy Chair on the APS’s effort to create a Forum of Diversity and Inclusion.
The film follows Dr. Long’s presentation. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is a news release from the independent film company A24 that opened this year’s SXSW festival. Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action-adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman, Evelyn Wang, who becomes an unlikely hero when an interdimensional rupture unravels reality. Evelyn must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance.
The Science on Screen series is developed in partnership with White Mountain Science, Inc. (WMSI). To learn more, visit BethlehemColonial.org.
