Beginning Sept. 3, The Colonial Theatre will screen three fairy tales for adults.
The series kicks off with The Lure, Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynska’s off-beat horror comedy about two mermaid sisters who fall for the same man on dry land. The film blends elements of musicals, horror, romance and fantasy into a contemporary fairy tale and adds a sexually-charged, genre-defying twist to well-established mermaid lore.
Friday brings The Shape of Water, an otherworldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment.
Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 5-6, Pan’s Labyrinth haunts the screen. Pan’s Labyrinth is Alice in Wonderland for grown-ups, with the horrors of both reality and fantasy blended together into an extraordinary, spellbinding fable. It won numerous awards, including Oscars for Best Cinematography and Best Art Direction.
