BETHLEHEM, N.H. — The Colonial Theatre wraps up its strong 2022 season with two live shows Oct. 21 and 28.
After two seasons of disruption from the pandemic, the theatre brought 12 live acts of music and comedy to the North Country this summer in addition to its regular fare of films and special events. “It’s been a very special season and I am so excited for these final two live shows,” says director of programming Susanna Brent. “Both acts really offer something for everyone and we love supporting these up-and-coming musicians.”
The Arcadian Wild plays the Colonial on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. A progressive folk/bluegrass band, they confidently explore multiple genres to create a unique sound all their own. Throughout 2020, The Arcadian Wild released Principium, a four-movement song cycle that explores human relationships, flourishing, degradation, and redemption. To help tell this story, the band collaborated with filmmaker Greyson Welch to create a series of short films to accompany this project. It culminated in the February 2021 release of “Principium,” which debuted at #3 on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart.
Bendigo Fletcher: Bendigo Fletcher plays Oct. 28, also at 8 p.m. with a more irreverent take on genre-bending musical exploration. The Colonial has made the concert a costume-optional event in honor of the Halloween weekend, “which is a perfect accompaniment to this fun band,” Brent says.
Bendigo Fletcher combines rock, psych, and indie sounds along with songwriter Ryan Anderson’s rangy, howling vocals to give the band’s music a lightness to float between textures, unconventional structure, and wordplay beyond the comfort zone of Americana. They are also releasing a new EP this month.
