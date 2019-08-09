The Colors of the Kingdom parade will feature a local marching band for the first time in years.
Due to a donation from St. Johnsbury resident Bruce Scott, the annual festival will be able to secure a marching band for the next few years.
“Bruce attended the event in 2018 and was very positive about the daylong festival but told me there was one glaring element missing, a marching band in the parade,” said Darcie McCann, Northeast Kingdom Chamber executive director. “He came in that following Monday and gave us a donation that would allow us to have a band for a few years down the road.”
The Summertime Band, comprised of musicians from throughout the region, will perform in the parade. The band recently marched in the Lyndon Chamber’s Stars & Stripes Festival. McCann noted it has been historically harder to find a marching band for this event, as schools just started up and their bands are not ready to play in a parade.
The Northeast Kingdom Chamber’s Colors of the Kingdom Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, in downtown St. Johnsbury and the regional organization is looking for participants from all over the Northeast Kingdom to participate in this annual parade. While the event is organized by the chamber, it brings together over 29 organizations and 50 businesses to help pull the event off.
This year’s theme is “NEK Spice of Life,” celebrating all of the colorful aspects in St. Johnsbury and the region that make it special. Civic and social groups, businesses, sports teams, car clubs, veterans, youth groups, individuals and politicians are all encouraged to be a part of this 10 a.m. event.
The parade starts at 10 a.m., on the dot, from Summer Street School, heads onto Main Street, wends its way down Eastern Avenue and marches right through the heart of downtown St. Johnsbury on Railroad Street before dispersing at Maple Street.
“The Colors festival is a great event for people of all ages, especially families, as we work very hard to have events either be free or at discounted prices,” said McCann. “This festival allows visitors to experience all that St. Johnsbury has to offer: amazing arts and cultural institutions, the history & heritage center, great stores and fantastic restaurants. We are hoping that people come to the parade and stay all day to check out the many events.”
The Colors of the Kingdom Festival also includes train rides, an arts & crafts fair, bluegrass festival, sidewalk sales, music, tours of local attractions, historical activities, a farmers’ market and much more. The event can be found on the chamber web site, www.nekchamber.com.
Participants interested in being part of the parade can contact the Northeast Kingdom Chamber at 802-748-3678 or director@nekchamber.com.
