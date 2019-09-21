LYNDON CENTER — Samuel J. Comroe, a stand-up comedian who focuses on his experiences living with the neurological disorder Tourette syndrome, will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus.
The show at Alexander Twilight Theatre is free for the public.
Comroe, a Los Angeles native, performs nationally and has appeared on TV on TBS’s “Conan” and BET’s “Real Husbands of Hollywood” and was a contestant on “America’s Got Talent.” He was diagnosed at age 6 with Tourette syndrome, which is characterized by tics.
The event is part of Northern Vermont University’s Lecture and Arts Series, made possible in part by the Harriett M. Sherman Lecture Fund, the Lecture and Arts Endowment, Maret ’92 and Tad ’89 Asaro, Bourne’s Energy and Donald P. Blake Jr. Inc.
For more information, visit NorthernVermont.edu/events.
