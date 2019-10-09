ST. JOHNSBURY — ‘Made in Vermont’ is headed to Catamount Arts Friday through Sunday, Oct. 18-20 with showings at 5:30 & 7:30 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m.
Made in Vermont is an independent feature-length comedy about good intentions, unintended consequences, and a parrot. A group of down-on-their-luck creative types concocts a scheme to win the coveted Golden Gizzard award, bringing together a whole host of personalities and dreams as they race to put together a movie on a tight budget and even tighter deadline.
The film features performances from beloved actors and business professionals including Rusty DeWees, Tim Kavanagh, Eva McKend, Scott Fleishman, Burr Morse and many more. The film was shot on location in Vermont using talent from all over the state.
Production of the film was a celebration of community. Lonnie Poland, the film’s producer said, “From the beginning the production team aimed to keep the talent, crew, props, and locations all Vermont-based. Everyone volunteered their time, and many businesses donated their services and locations for scenes.”
Made in Vermont takes viewers on a tour de force across the landscape of the Green Mountain state.
It stars J. Louis Reid, Maggie York, Tyler Gillen, Roger Strauss, Jeffery Parry, Kenric Kite, Noni Stuart, Lonnie Poland, Mark Williams, Jim Hogue, and Johannes Nikolai Ziegler.
Made in Vermont, was written by Roger Strauss & Jim Hogue, directed by J. Louis Reid & Noni Stuart, and produced by Lonnie Poland.
For more information visit: https://madeinvermontmovie.com.
For Tickets visit: http://www.catamountarts.org/shows-and-events.
