The band Comfort Country will perform feel-good country and gospel music at Trinity Baptist Church in Colebrook and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Lancaster the weekend of Feb. 29.
Made up of life-long musicians Lee Baker, Tim Berry, Joanne Gilman and Suzan Shute, this band offers an upbeat show as they perform a variety of old-chestnut country songs as well as a blend of gospel tunes.
On Saturday, Feb. 29 the Colebrook Trinity Methodist Church will provide a homemade soup and sandwich luncheon beginning at noon and after the meal things will move into the sanctuary for the concert. There will be a fee for the lunch and music. The Trinity Methodist Church is located at 28 Bridge St.
Sunday, March 1 will be an afternoon concert at St Paul’s Episcopal Church in downtown Lancaster at 113 Main St. Sunday’s show time with Comfort Country will be 3 p.m. There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted.
All are welcome at these events.
