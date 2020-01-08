LYNDON — The annual “2-by-2” community art exhibit, a show of 2-by-2-inch works, will run Jan. 20-March 19 at Quimby Gallery on Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus. Art submissions from the community are being accepted now through March 17.
Adults and children of all ages are encouraged to submit work, which will be hung daily. In previous years, art has been submitted from as far away as China and California.
The closing reception will be at 6 p.m. March 17.
To submit art before Jan. 20, people may take their work to Room 106 in Harvey Academic Center. After that, they may leave artwork at Quimby Gallery in Harvey. Art also may be mailed to gallery director Barclay Tucker at Quimby Gallery, Northern Vermont University, 1001 College Road, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
Quimby Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. For more information, visit NorthernVermont.edu/Events, or email Barclay.Tucker@NorthernVermont.edu.
