Community COVID Discovery Quilt On Display

ST. JOHNSBURY — When it became pretty clear this summer that spectator arts would be put indefinitely on hold, Catamount Arts changed its approach.
A skeleton crew of staffers began meeting weekly via Zoom to brainstorm ideas about how to ensure steady access to art, even (perhaps especially) during a pandemic. Promoting art as part of daily life is Catamount’s mission, but with shows canceled, galleries closed, and gatherings prohibited, staffers zeroed in on a key word in the organization’s mission: participation. True, patrons couldn’t attend arts events. But they could make their own.
Catamount embarked on a scaled-down but steady program of community-created arts initiatives this spring and summer, including a virtual family film slam, a quarantine sketchbook project, an online talent show, and the COVID Discovery Quilt, on display now at 142 Eastern Ave.
The COVID Discovery Quilt, developed by Catamount in partnership with the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce and The Yarn Bank, invited community members of all ages and abilities to craft a square answering the question, “What have you discovered or learned while staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic?” Project guidelines invited participants to share activities, skills, or hobbies that brought joy, inspiration, and maybe a new interest to pursue beyond the duration of the pandemic.
Participants’ submissions were assembled into a temporary quilt which is currently on display in the window of 142 Eastern Ave., where it will remain through the month of October. Sixteen participants submitted squares showcasing a variety of discoveries, from making masks and surgical gowns, exploring new ports on a pre-lockdown seafaring adventure, to bicycling on new trails, and experimenting with new knitting and crochet patterns.
Quilt square contributors included Judith Cesari of Newbury, Misty Colby of Lunenburg, Sally Crocker of St. Johnsbury, Nola Forbes of St. Johnsbury, Midi Ana Franklin of Lyndon, Wisteria Franklin of Wheelock, Indigo Griffith of Lyndon, Jess Griffiths of Bethlehem, NH, Janice Halpin of Newark, Judith Hitchinson of Kirby, Alyssa Korol of St. Johnsbury, Linda Palmer of Lyndon Center, Jo-Ann Reed of St. Johnsbury, and Cindy Robertson of St. Johnsbury.
Discovery Quilt Committee members are Colby, Crocker, Anne Campbell, Tara Holt, Loralee Tester, the Window Warriors of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, Heather Alger of 142 Eastern, and Katrina Diller of The Sewing Studio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.