Community Curated Film Series Presents Free Catamount Screenings

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has invited French teacher and cinemaphile, Alice Wuertele to curate a mini-fest of comedic films this month.
Wuertele has selected two “mockumentaries,” which will screen free this month at Catamount Arts on Eastern Avenue. “Best in Show” will screen on Jan. 12, and “A Mighty Wind” will screen Jan. 19. Wuertele, a supporter and member of Catamount Arts for nearly 20 years, will lead discussions of both films at the screenings.
Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, most recently of “Schitt’s Creek” fame, star in both selections, which were directed by Christopher Guest. “Best in Show” is a behind-the-scenes look into the highly competitive, cut-throat world of dog shows through the eyes of a ruthless group of dog owners.
Released in 2000 and featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Parker Posey, Jane Lynch, O’Hara and Levy, this classic spoof skewers the bizarre over-the-top behaviors of neurotic breeders. The film was barely scripted, created instead from 60 hours of loosely directed improv, resulting in a constant high-strung tension among the characters that results in frequent hilarity.
“A Mighty Wind” is another Guest-O’Hara-Levy vehicle that captures the reunion of fictitious 1960s folk bands as they prepare for a show memorializing a deceased concert promoter. Romances are rekindled and insecurities stoked as the eclectic musicians prepare for an 11th-hour chance to revive their limp, lusterless careers.
Guest directs many of his “Best in Show” cast members in this satiric send-up of the American folk music scene. All of the actors performed their own music live during shooting, despite some of them never playing instruments before. There was no lip synching, and cast members wrote many of the songs featured in the film.
Community Curator Wuertele will host both free screenings and facilitate an audience discussion after each film. In addition to teaching French, she is a passionate film aficionado with a particular soft spot for French cinema.
Catamount Arts will also present a free screening of “Sweeney Todd,” in honor of composer/lyricist, Steven Sondheim, who died in November 2021.
Admission to all three Wednesday night film screenings is free, but adherence to Catamount’s COVID safety protocol is required. Attendees must wear masks and present a valid ID plus proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of show time. For more information, visit catamountarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.