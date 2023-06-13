Community Grants Benefit Local Groups

Community volunteers from Lyndon and surrounding towns paint “bump outs” at the crosswalks on Depot Street on a hot Thursday. This work was in preparation for the Depot Street Block Party held on Friday. The colorful dots were painted to draw attention to safety in the crosswalk areas. The ReVamp the Ville group members have focused on the walkable nature of the downtown. Creating these colorful “bump outs” encourages traffic to slow and allow pedestrians to cross carefully. (Contributed Photo)

The Vermont Community Foundation’s (VCF) “Spark Connecting Community” grant program has awarded $81,465 to 24 organizations across Vermont, including four in the Northeast Kingdom.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.