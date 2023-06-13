Community Grants Benefit Local Groups

Community volunteers from Lyndon and surrounding towns paint “bump outs” at the crosswalks on Depot Street on a hot Thursday. This work was in preparation for the Depot Street Block Party held on Friday. The colorful dots were painted to draw attention to safety in the crosswalk areas. The ReVamp the Ville group members have focused on the walkable nature of the downtown. Creating these colorful “bump outs” encourages traffic to slow and allow pedestrians to cross carefully. (Contributed Photo)
The Vermont Community Foundation’s (VCF) “Spark Connecting Community” grant program has awarded $81,465 to 24 organizations across Vermont, including four in the Northeast Kingdom.
Of the total awarded, $36,000 was made possible by Giving Together, a program at the Community Foundation that shares grant proposals with fundholders and donors to give them an opportunity to co-fund projects.
“We saw an overwhelming and inspiring list of applicants to this year’s first grant round, representing a range of communities and populations across Vermont,” said VCF vice president Holly Morehouse. “The grantees include creative projects that get people outside and connect us to our neighbors, often through art - both visual arts and music. It’s also great to see a variety of programming for youth.”
Among local recipients, Lyndon Downtown Revitalization Corporation received $4,400 for the Nomadic Photo Ark Art Project for Lyndon, a community art project that celebrates the people of Lyndon through photographs and oral histories. The project will feature local photography and stories through a public, walkable art display in downtown Lyndon.
Victory Hill Sector received $5,000 to support the Victory Hill Trail Internship for two local teenagers. The interns will work alongside older teenage and college-age trail workers to rebuild a high-altitude climbing road, refurbish an existing bike trail, improve overall trail safety, and provide recreational access for newer users and riders with disabilities.
West Newbury Hall Committee received $750 to support the Summer Festival Parade and the Honeybee Steelband. This year the theme of the annual festival is pollinators - who they are, why they’re necessary, and how to care for them.
The Vermont Community Foundation was established in 1986 as a source of philanthropic support for Vermont communities.
