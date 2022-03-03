Free Film Screenings Highlight Unconventional Favorites in March
ST. JOHNSBURY — Two film screenings are being held this month as part of Catamount Arts’ monthly Community Curated Film Series.
This month’s film curator is Dr. Peter Schweigert, who will host two Wednesday night screenings: “Three Times,” on March 9, and “Adaptation,” on March 26. Both screenings will take place at 6 p.m.
“When we talk about the form of a film,” says Schweigert, a Ph.D. with degrees in art history and film studies, “we’re talking about the way the film has been put together. Art is… composed of a series of choices.” If most films seem to make similar choices, he adds, “nothing… says it has to be that way.” Schweigert’s film selections this month “experiment with form, the basic structure of the art.”
“Three Times,” by Taiwanese director Hou Hsiao-hsien experiments with form in terms of what a feature length film could or should look like. Instead of one story, the film consists of three short films, “a cinematic triptych,” Schweigert says. The three components connect to each other, yet remain separate in compelling ways, each dealing with a romance starring the same lead actors but set in different periods of Taiwan’s history.
Schweigert notes that the first section of “Three Times” may be his “favorite 40 minutes of cinema.” The film was released in 2005.
“Adaptation,” directed by Spike Jonze in 2002, centers around a character trying to adapt Susan Orlean’s 1998 nonfiction book “The Orchid Thief” into a script, but the film itself is an adaptation of the same book into a movie. In this complex manipulation of varying types of media, “Adaptation” brings to the forefront the many choices that usually, in Hollywood filmmaking, are hidden behind the scenes.
Using subjective unreliable narration, “Adaptation” calls attention to the fact that a film text, particularly in Classical Hollywood style, is an artificially constructed work. Whether this Spike Jonze/Charlie Kaufmann collaboration (their second) is playful, political, or critical of cinema’s dominant narrative conventions, is a discussion Schweigert looks forward to having with audiences after the March 26 screening at Catamount Arts.
In addition to upending traditional cinematic storytelling techniques, “Three Times” and “Adaptation” are, Schweigert notes, “good, enjoyable films, and neither can be found on Netflix.”
Catamount’s community curated film screenings are free, but compliance with a COVID-19 safety protocol is required. For more information, visit catamountarts.org.
