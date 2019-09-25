Concord Historical Society Welcoming Public To Annual Open House

The public is invited to Concord Historical Society’s Annual Open House on Saturday. This year’s theme is a celebration of Concord Doctors and Maternity Homes.
The event will kick off at 10 a.m. with local author Beth Kanell giving a presentation on local homes that provided a place for mothers to have their babies delivered by the local doctor. The museum highlights popular Dr. F. Russell Dickson who arrived in Concord in 1926 and practiced medicine there until he retired in 1962.
Folsom Common will showcase blacksmithing, log splitting, candle dripping, glass blowing and leather tooling. Across the road inside the town hall you will see demonstrations and displays of bee keeping, rug hooking, paper cutting and art work of local people and students. There will be a raffle table where one can purchase a ticket and maybe take home a treasure crafted by a local artist. Food items will be for sale on another table.
Browsing the museum is always a special point of interest. Displays include Dr. Dickson room, Veteran memorabilia, children’s corner, a school display, family history, post office objects, Grandma’s kitchen, a telephone exchange and more.
At 2 p.m., JoAnne Gilman and Suzie Shute will round out the day singing and playing their instruments.
All are welcome.
