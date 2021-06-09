Conference on Poetry and Teaching Is Virtual Again At The Frost Place

FRANCONIA, N.H. — For over 20 years, teachers of all ages and in all stages of their practice have gathered at The Frost Place to work with poet-educators in the historic Henry Holt Barn for a week.
Last summer, the conference pivoted to an online format, and will be online again this year. Poets who will be working with teachers this summer include Conference on Poetry and Teaching Director Dawn Potter, Associate Director Kerrin McCadden, and guest instructors BJ Ward and Nathan McClain. They will be joined virtually by teachers and those who work in nontraditional settings from all over the United States and Canada, to spend a joyous and rejuvenating week working with each other in a collegial format on the strategies for teaching poets and poetry, and on their own writing as well.
As always, there is a nightly reading from the poets. These will be available to the general viewing public at no charge, but donations are gratefully accepted.
There are a few spaces left to fill in this year’s conference, which begins June 26 and runs until June 30. More information is at frostplace.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.