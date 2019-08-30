Connla, Northern Ireland’s Hit Celtic Band, Returning To Tillotson Center

Connla, a rollicking Celtic band from Northern Ireland, is bringing its innovative arrangements of traditional and modern folk songs back to the Tillotson Center for one Sunday afternoon concert on Sept. 8 at 2 p.m.
The five artists hail from the cities of Armagh and Derry and feature Ciara McCafferty (vocals), Ciaran Carlin (flute/whistles), Paul Starrett (guitar), Emer Mallon (harp), and Conor Mallon (Uilleann Pipes/whistles).
“Their sensitive and innovative arrangements of traditional and modern folk songs and tunes, have helped them create a sound which is very identifiable as Connla,” a spokesperson said.
“Connla have been quickly making an impact on the folk/traditional scene,” the spokesperson said. “Since the release of their EP in April 2015, and album ‘River Waiting’ in July 2016, they have received fantastic reviews at home and internationally. They have already gathered a big following in the UK, Ireland, Europe and the USA.”
Britain’s Songlines Magazine added, “A band this young shouldn’t be this good.”
