Conservation Officer Glenn Lucas of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and Northwoods Law fame will be the speaker at a special program sponsored by the Friends of the Library at Weeks Memorial Library on Sunday, March 8th, at 3 p.m. Officer Lucas will share stories from his career in the Department and answer questions about the work for which he and his fellow officers are responsible throughout the State of New Hampshire. The program may be of particular interest to young people who may be considering a fish and game career.
Everyone is welcome to attend this free discussion.
