The Camino de Santiago, or the Way of St. James, is a network of pilgrimages leading to the Shrine of the apostle St. James the Great in the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galacia in northwest Spain. Main Street Arts @ St. Andrew’s presents a multimedia presentation by Kathy and Steven Light of their walk across Spain. Kathy and Steve will be at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in St. Johnsbury on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
The route was declared the first European Cultural Route by the Council of Europe and is also one of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites. Since the 1980s the route has attracted a growing number of modern-day international pilgrims. The couple started their walk in France, crossed the Pyrenees Mountains and continued across northern Spain to Santiago- a walk of over 500 miles. The evening will include slides and videos along with narration and stories from their journey. The evening will also feature music that would be heard by pilgrims along the way from medieval times to the present day. The music will be performed by the Light’s on harp, recorder, lute, bagpipes, clarinet and guitar.
Kathy and Steven Light are well known local musicians and have performed in various groups including the Nisht Ceferlach Klezmer Band, Fyre and Lightning Consort and accompanying the vocal group Animas.
Main Street Arts @ St. Andrew’s is an outreach ministry of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is located at 1265 Main St. in St. Johnsbury.
Admission is by donation.
