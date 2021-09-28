HAVERHILL, NH — Court Street Arts presents a six-week gallery show featuring paintings by renowned children’s book author and illustrator, Jim Arnosky, of South Ryegate, called “Wild Animals, Wild Places.” The show will run from Oct. 10 to Nov. 28 at Alumni Hall, Court Street, in Haverhill.
The Opening Reception with Jim and Deanna Arnosky will be held Sunday, Oct. 10 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. CSA Covid protocol requires masks to be worn and proof of Covid vaccination for the indoor reception.
Further showings will be held Sundays 3 to 5 p.m. from Oct. 17 to Nov. 28. These showings will require masks only.
Arnosky teamed up with Court Street Arts to host his gallery show of 38 paintings featuring wildlife he has shared in his children’s books.
The canvases range in size from 16-inches by 20-inches to 30-inches by 38-inches, and the wildlife he painted is from all over the United States. A sampling of painting subjects are “Swallowtails and Stones” of the White Mountains of New Hampshire, “Wild Ponies” of Assateague Island, Virginia, a “Sleeping Wolf” from Lakota Wolf Preserve to “Deanna and The Crocodiles” in Everglades National Park.
Arnosky said, “Two years ago, I began a series of paintings apart from the paintings I have done in my books. It is something I have wanted to do for some time — paint larger than book size, on canvas for gallery hanging, and paint some of the many places my wife Deanna and I have traveled to research the animals and habitats depicted in my 100-plus books.
“This show of larger, more expansive paintings has given me the opportunity to paint the beautiful places and creatures found in them purely for their own sake, apart from the confines of the text in a book.”
As well as the Sunday showings for six weeks, Court Street Arts has organized visits for five local school groups to see the paintings and meet Arnosky.
“I thought a show at Alumni Hall would be a great way to share with neighbors, friends, and Upper Valley residents the scope of personal experience that goes into my books,” said Arnosky.
For more information about the showings, visit www.courtstreetarts.org.
