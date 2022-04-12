After a two-year closure due to the pandemic, the Vermont Supreme Court Gallery is reopening with an exhibition by painter Paul Gruhler, of Craftsbury. The exhibition, Harmonics, runs from May 2 through June 30. There will be an opening reception and book signing with the artist on Friday, May 6 from 4:30-6 p.m.
Influenced by abstract expressionist and geometric abstraction movements, Gruhler’s work is meticulously rendered — minimal, bold, engaging. Each painting, drawing and paper collage in Harmonics demonstrates a hard-edge of line with strong tones of saturated color. One of the featured pieces in the collection, “Chelsea Series #27,” displays a composition of three large blue rectangles divided by two yellow and green lines to separate each shape. With great precision, Gruhler completes the piece with a red/orange line at the bottom of the painting, producing a bit of a surprise.
“What we offer in the Supreme Court Gallery is a rare chance to see examples of the full range of Paul’s work in one place – and we are deeply honored that he asked that we help celebrate his 60-year career with our audience.” said state Curator David Schutz.
“From the beginning, my work has experimented with variations of color and their relationship to form,” Gruhler says. “There is nothing pre-planned in any of my pieces. In developing the colors for each work, I mix a little bit at a time. Once I finish with a specific color, I can never replicate it.”
Moving to Vermont in 1993, Gruhler continues to work daily in his studio, which overlooks Vermont’s Green Mountains. His paintings are held in national and international public and private collections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.