The Craftsbury Public Library will be hosting a program by author Nancy Brown that features information about Vikings on Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.
According to the medieval Icelandic sagas, a Viking woman came to the New World 500 years before Columbus. Gudrid the Far-Traveler, sister-in-law of the explorer Leif Eiriksson, tried to set up a colony on the shores of the Gulf of St Lawrence around the year 1000. While this story was long thought to be a myth, author Brown tells how Gudrid’s story is being proved true by recent archaeological digs in Newfoundland, Greenland, and Iceland.
This is a Vermont Humanities Council event hosted by Craftsbury Public Library. For more information contact Susan O’Connell at 802-586-9683.
