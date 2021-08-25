CRAFTSBURY — Author Ann Slayton will give a reading at Craftsbury Public Library on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 3 p.m. from her new book “Accidental Grace.”
In poetry and prose, Ann Slayton takes on wide-ranging subjects, sometimes imagining herself into an array of voices (she rarely writes in first-person), among them, the historical Anne Bradstreet (1612-1672), “We Have from the First Been Singers;” Hester Prynne’s young daughter Pearl, “The Spell;” even Henry Moore’s great sculpture, “Reclining Figures at Lincoln Center.”
A longtime summer resident of Craftsbury, Ann Slayton will share selections from her book. Light refreshments will be served, and for more information, contact the library at 586-9683.
