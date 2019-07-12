.
Please join us at the Craftsbury Public Library on Saturday, July 27th 10-1 pm. for a STEAM Event (Science,Technology,Engineering,Art,Math)
We will have several stations to explore STEAM themes with hands on activities. This program will be suitable for ages 4 and 12 years old, parents, caregivers, families and friends. Everyone is welcome to visit. Arrive when you can ,and leave when you want too.
Learn about magnets , morse code, force and motion, build with straws and connectors, challenge yourself and a friend to a back to back Lego build, marbleize paper, create a shadow puppet story while gaining insight into how light works, build a mini paper rocket. Simple, fun things for families to do, and you could visit the Craftsbury Farmers Market too. For more information email jenmckcraftsburylib@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.