CRAG Exhibit Features Marty Zarli Artwork

COLEBROOK, N.H. — An upcoming CRAG (Connecticut River Artisans Group) exhibit showcases the works of local painter and CRAG member Marty Zarli.
The exhibit is on display from June 18-July 16 at the CRAG gallery within Fiddleheads, 110 Main Street in Colebrook. Open hours are Wednesdays, Thursday and Fridays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Marty’s love of painting was inspired by his father, who was a commercial artist in Providence, RI for 45 years. Recently retired from 35 years as a physical education teacher and 20 years as a softball coach at Moultonborough (NH) Academy, Zarli lives in Columbia, N.H. with his wife Linda. An avid outdoorsman, he has the distinction of climbing all 48 of New Hampshire’s 4,000 footers. His talent for combining his passion for the outdoors and incorporating these inspirations into his art is reflected in his colorful and sometimes “out of the box” creations.
For more information about CRAG, visit connecticutriverartisans.com. For information about exhibit schedules or membership, contact Bette Guerin at 603-237-9302.
