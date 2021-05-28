Creatives & COVID: Amelia Castillo

Creatives & COVID is an ongoing series where members of the local arts industry discuss the pandemic, its impacts, and how they have adjusted. The series sheds light on how musicians, performers, and visual artists in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country made it through a year when the arts industry — which depends upon bringing people together — was shut down by COVID-19.
This week 32-year-old Amelia Castillo, a veteran performer with the Bread and Puppet Theater in Glover, talks about COVID’s impact on the internationally celebrated company.
Founded in 1963, Bread and Puppet has been based in the Northeast Kingdom since the early 1970s. It is one of the oldest non-profit political theater companies in the country.
When the pandemic hit what did the Bread and Puppet Theater have booked, planned or scheduled for the year ahead?
The pandemic hit when we were on the road, 2 weeks into a 3-month long tour of the US. We turned around and drove home. We canceled our spring residency, as well as our summer apprenticeship program. We were able to have our summer performing season — outside, socially distanced circuses for audiences of 150. We also went on a short tour in the early fall — again all outside shows, with social distancing and small audiences. We had to cancel a longer tour to New Orleans in the late fall, as well as our traditional New York City residency in December. We also canceled a national tour planned for Spring 2021.
How did COVID impact the Bread and Puppet Theater artistically and financially?
Our summer season was always by donation — whoever wanted to come just showed up. Because we could only host 150 people, and we needed to contact trace and reserve those spaces, for the first time we started ticketing. Normally we would perform a smaller indoor show on Fridays, and an outdoor circus and pageant on Sundays. Because of the pandemic, we only performed the circus, and we did so three days a week. We canceled the apprenticeship program, as well as our longer tours, both of which are important parts of our income.
How did Bread and Puppet adjust?
Over the years, Bread and Puppet has prided itself in being a self-supporting theatre. We survive through our shows, apprenticeship program, donations and sales of posters, banners, books and other publications from the B&P Press. In 2020, we had to revise these practices and positions. We applied to the PPP and Vermont Council for the Arts Emergency funding. We also significantly grew the B&P Press’ online store, so it was able to support us in a bigger way. We consulted with health professionals and organizations, and with much effort were able to came up with a socially distanced system to host audiences in a way that felt safe.
Did COVID provide or create opportunities for the Bread and Puppet to grow or change as an arts organization?
Because we had to cancel our tours, we were able to perform more regularly in Vermont. We were also more available to support local organizations and strengthen relationships that are important to us, such as the with Migrant Justice/Justicia Migrante, and other local activist and community groups. Before the Stay-At-Home order went into effect in March, 2020, we put together a little circus and performed it in the driveways of friends and neighbors. This spring, we put together a series of short shows and performed them in parking lots around the NEK. It has felt important to us to be here in Vermont to support rallies, parades and events in the NEK.
Will any COVID changes be permanent?
The B&P Press Online Store now comprises a greater part of our income, and we hope it will continue to do so. Also, some of our committee meetings will probably continue to be online, to accommodate our far-reaching community.
Now that we’re approaching a time when (hopefully) restrictions will be eased and the arts sector will return, what are your plans? Does Bread and Puppet have anything booked or scheduled?
At the beginning of June, we will start a new collaboration at the Bread and Puppet farm. The show will be an adaptation of The Persians, a tragedy by Aeschylus, and the oldest surviving play in Western Literature. Alongside the formidable cast of Bread & Puppet performers, collaborators will include Idith Korman, Damian Norfleet and Neta Rudich (Ensemble Pi), Melanie Henley Heyn (soprano), Gideon Crevoshay (Tenores de Aterúe), Tomas Majcherski (Tranqwild), and John Bell (Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry). The show will play June 11, 12 and 13.
Bread and Puppet will also perform Our Domestic Resurrection Circus every Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. from July 10th through August 29th.
COVID influenced art: Yes or no?
Yes
For you, what will be the moment when you’ll say “OK, it’s over?”
When we’re able to stay overnight at the houses of friends and community members in cities and towns across the country and around the world where we perform on tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.