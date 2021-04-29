Creatives & COVID: Bob Amos

Creatives & COVID is an ongoing series where members of the local arts industry discuss the pandemic, its impacts, and how they have adjusted. The profiles shed light on how musicians, performers, and visual artists in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country made it through a year when the arts industry — which depends upon bringing people together — was shut down by COVID-19.
This week we feature Bob Amos, of St. Johnsbury, a full-time musician. He is a performer, producer, songwriter and recording studio owner. In addition to leading his own band, he has a performing duo with his daughter, Sarah Amos.
When the pandemic hit what did you have booked, planned or scheduled for the year ahead?
I had a full year of concerts and studio work lined up, all of which was canceled.
How did COVID impact you artistically and financially? And how did you adjust?
In a normal year, my music income is divided into three parts: live performances, production/studio work, and teaching lessons.
I basically lost those first two income streams, so I adapted by adding lots more online lessons and courses.
I also have done some online concerts, both zoom, and prerecorded
Did COVID provide or create opportunities for you to grow or change as an artist?
It did in that it allowed me to develop more of an online presence, including online live or recorded concerts, and educational programs such as courses and zoom lessons.
Beyond arts, how did COVID change you and your family?
I think for a lot of folks the pandemic has taught us to treasure the time we have together, and not to take anything for granted.
Going forward I think we will make more of an effort to connect with those we love on a more consistent basis.
Will any COVID changes be permanent?
In terms of my business, I will continue with the online educational programs and concerts.
Now that we’re approaching a time when (hopefully) restrictions will be eased and the arts sector will return, what are your plans? Do you have anything booked or scheduled?
As things return to normal, I expect to go back to more performing and studio work.
COVID influenced art: Yes or no?
This time has allowed me to focus more on writing and recording, so I suppose it has influenced me in some regards. Though I haven’t written any songs specifically about the pandemic.
For you, what will be the moment when you’ll say “OK, it’s over?”
This will be over when almost everyone has been vaccinated, and the number of new cases per day drops to nearly zero.
