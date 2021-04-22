Creatives & COVID is an ongoing series where members of the local arts industry discuss the pandemic, its impacts, and how they have adjusted. The profiles shed light on how musicians, performers, and visual artists in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country made it through a year when the arts industry — which depends upon bringing people together — was shut down by COVID-19.
This week we feature Charlie Jordan, of Clarksville, a founding editor of the Colebrook Chronicle, fiddle and cello player, member of Celtic ensemble Islay Mist Ceilidh, and the president of the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia, N.H.
When the pandemic hit what did your organization have booked, planned or scheduled for the year ahead?
We had a dozen shows in various levels of booking when everything ended in March 2020. These shows were to be in the three venues we use: our own GNWCA Arts Center in Columbia, the Colebrook Country Club and the Rialto Theatre in Lancaster. The first show canceled was Canadian Maritimes singer/songwriter J.P. Cormier, who we had scheduled for a show in late March 2020. The last show we did before the pandemic was our annual St. Patrick’s Day concert with Islay Mist Ceilidh at the Colebrook Country Club earlier that month.
How did COVID impact your organization artistically and financially?
All incoming and most outgoing funds came to a halt. Booking international shows takes a lot of out-reach and negotiations for contracts. All contracts were mutually immediately terminated. Some prepayments to bands had to be returned to us. Grants and sponsorships and building fundraising efforts have helped get us through.
How did your organization adjust?
We were able to go with socially distanced free events for the public outdoors, including two Patchwork Players’ shows from the Weathervane Theatre on our lawn, which drew about 70 people each time. During Christmas, we had a Santa Drive-By event at our Center. We just did a similar event with the Easter Bunny. Very popular. We have shifted to concentrating on structural renovations to our buildings, especially our big Chapel Building at the far end of the frontage, where we are turning the ground floor into a theater space and multi-purpose rooms.
Did COVID provide or create opportunities for your organization to grow or change as an arts organization?
With no indoor shows for the past year, our interior work has progress unimpeded. We also explored doing more than just concerts. For the past few months, we’ve been offering fiddle workshops for local people in our residency building. We are looking at doing more local music instruction of this sort in the future. We also have had visual arts workshops with small, masked groups on the property over the past year. We had an arts and crafts outdoor show last year, which we will do two times this year.
Will any COVID changes be permanent?
We will continue to widen our focus to include not only concerts but all arts-related events. We have developed our Zoom know-how, which will be used when we face having to cancel board meetings due to bad weather. We will Zoom in on those cases henceforth.
Now that we’re approaching a time when (hopefully) restrictions will be eased and the arts sector will return, what are your plans? Does your organization have anything booked or scheduled?
We are planning our first outdoor concert, the bluegrass group, Beg, Steal and Borrow, on Sunday afternoon, July 25. That will be our first ticketed event in over a year. We have three free outdoor Patchwork Players shows for children on July 12, July 26 and Aug. 23. We plan to have Arts and Crafts shows, partially indoors, on July 17 and Aug. 21 and an outdoors concert by the Celtic group, Cantrip outdoors on Sept. 12. We may be looking at indoor shows at our Center in the fall and we are talking about resuming monthly concerts at the Rialto in Lancaster starting in late September. Other things in the works.
For you, what will be the moment when you’ll say “OK, it’s over?”
Our guess is sometime after Labor Day, but it all depends. Once we’ve had a few shows under our belt and know that the audience feels safe to return. That will happen, we believe when the majority of people are vaccinated and we equally can consider indoor and outdoor shows/events.
