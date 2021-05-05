Creatives & COVID: Ethan Paulini

Creatives & COVID is an ongoing series where members of the local arts industry discuss the pandemic, its impacts, and how they have adjusted. The profiles shed light on how musicians, performers, and visual artists in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country made it through a year when the arts industry — which depends upon bringing people together — was shut down by COVID-19.
This week we feature 40-year-old Ethan Paulini, the producing artistic director for the Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield, N.H., and associate artistic director of Off-Broadway’s Out of the Box Theatrics in New York City.
He is also a freelance director and actor, and founder and CEO of #ethancoaches, a nationwide acting and career coaching studio with over 300 clients from all disciplines in the entertainment industry. He divides his time between Whitefield and NYC.
When the pandemic hit, what did The Weathervane Theatre have booked, planned or scheduled for the year ahead?
We were gearing up to open our 55th Season of award-winning alternating repertory theatre. While we stayed the course as long as possible, we did end up pivoting to a hybrid season and postponed our 2020 titles to 2021.
How did COVID impact The Weathervane artistically and financially?
Artistically there were silver linings as it helped our incredible staff of resident artists to really gain confidence in expanding their skills and pivoting to meet any challenge. Financially we took an 80 percent reduction in normal earned income from ticket sales and had to significantly reduce planned staffing and production to be able to pull through the most difficult months of the pandemic.
How did The Weathervane adjust?
We created an incredibly exciting hybrid season with lots of streaming content featuring both our intern companies, as well our professional Actors Equity company. We also created a very popular program called Picnic With Patchwork where we built an outdoor stage and welcomed patrons to bring blankets, a picnic lunch and enjoy the show at a safe social distance outside. In the fall we were the first company in the US to be approved by Actors Equity, the actors union, to be approved for an in-person season. We presented 3 successful productions and got national attention for our safe return to work.
Did COVID provide or create opportunities for The Weathervane to grow or change as an arts organization?
Absolutely. We have a resident company of artists who became empowered to feel confident in trial and error. We were navigating uncharted territories so people were more apt to try something they hadn’t tried before and for the most part the results were very successful. As we march towards normalcy, things that had previously seemed challenging will seem much more achievable with relaxed circumstances.
Beyond arts, how did COVID change you and your family?
It slowed me down and gave me perspective on how to place realistic expectations on myself and my work. I think it also made me a stronger and more communicative collaborator.
Will any COVID changes be permanent?
Yes, we will retain many safety protocols. In addition, we will offer livestream options for patrons across the globe. This increases the awareness of our organization. We will also keep the Picnic with Patchwork program.
Now that we’re approaching a time when (hopefully) restrictions will be eased and the arts sector will return, what are your plans? Does The Weathervane have anything booked or scheduled?
We open June 26, following all protocols. We will present 11 MainStage shows through October 10. We will also have a series of special events, our patchwork programming and more. Something for everyone.
COVID influenced art: Yes or no?
Other than shows that live in the here and now, no there will be no COVID specific programming.
For you, what will be the moment when you’ll say “OK, it’s over?”
Just like in theatre, things don’t tend to be over, but rather evolved. For me, I am ready to continue the work safely and I look forward to an incredible season 56 and beyond.
